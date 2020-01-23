Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Man kills firefighter who was leaving wife's home
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 23, 2020 2:23 pm EST
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — A North Carolina man shot and killed a firefighter who stepped outside his estranged wife’s house, then walked inside the home and fatally shot himself after confronting the woman, officials said.
The man parked a pickup truck in the driveway and was “lying in wait” Wednesday, the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Department told news outlets.
When the firefighter left the home, the husband emerged from hiding and fired a shotgun, hitting Tyler William Hamilton, 30, in the head, Police Chief Mark Cook said.
The husband, identified as Andrew Lee Myers, 26, of Rockwell, went inside the house, confronted his wife and shot himself, Cook said.
The incident occurred in Granite Quarry, a small town approximately 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of Charlotte. Police said it appeared the shootings were the result of a domestic situation “that took a turn for the worse.”