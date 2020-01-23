Loading articles...

2 taken to hospital after vehicle strikes pole in Whitby

Last Updated Jan 23, 2020 at 11:28 am EST

An ORNGE helicopter lands in Whitby after a vehicle hit a pole and the pole hit a pedestrian on Jan. 23, 2020. CITYNEWS

Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a pole, which caused a pedestrian to be hit by the pole in Whitby.

Durham police were called to the scene at Thickson Road and Champlain Avenue just before 10 a.m. Thursday for a pedestrian struck.

Police told CityNews a vehicle hit a pole at the intersection and the pole hit a nearby pedestrian.

A passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are not yet known.

Police have also asked people to avoid the area as officers were dealing with other pedestrians crowding around the ORNGE helicopter landing in the area.

Watch: Ornge Air Ambulance lands in Whitby parkign lot after crash injures two


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:39 AM
WB Gardiner west of the DVP, the left lane is blocked with maintenance crews. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:59 AM
Tune to 680News 📻for more on the rain that will move in Friday evening and then possibly switch over to heavy, wet…
Latest Weather
Read more