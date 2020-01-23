2 taken to hospital after vehicle strikes pole in Whitby

Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a pole, which caused a pedestrian to be hit by the pole in Whitby.

Durham police were called to the scene at Thickson Road and Champlain Avenue just before 10 a.m. Thursday for a pedestrian struck.

Police told CityNews a vehicle hit a pole at the intersection and the pole hit a nearby pedestrian.

A passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries are not yet known.

Police have also asked people to avoid the area as officers were dealing with other pedestrians crowding around the ORNGE helicopter landing in the area.

Watch: Ornge Air Ambulance lands in Whitby parkign lot after crash injures two

