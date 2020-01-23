Loading articles...

Migrant caravan crosses into Mexico, walks along highway

Central American migrants cross the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Migrants hoping to reach the United States marooned in Guatemala waded en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico — Hundreds of Central American migrants crossed the Guatemala-Mexico border at dawn Thursday without resistance and began walking up a rural highway.

Some carried banners arguing that migrants were not the problem, but rather the result of poor governing.

It was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate river, which forms the border here.

Mexico began flying and busing members of the caravan back to Honduras on Tuesday.

Seven more buses left Mexico for Honduras on Wednesday, carrying 240 migrants back home, and two flights left with an additional 220 Hondurans, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said. By Wednesday, the number of people outside the Casa del Migrante in Tecun Uman was perhaps half of what it was at its peak Sunday night.

In previous caravans, Mexican authorities have allowed caravans to walk for awhile, seemingly to tire them out, and then closed their path.

The Associated Press

