Last weekend of January is sure to be a fun one

This is the last weekend of January and before you know it will be February, and soon, spring will be around the corner. Keep that optimism at the forefront as you plan your weekend.

Events

Art at the Power Plant

Here’s one for the art enthusiasts out there! The Power Plant’s Winter 2020 Exhibition features multimedia exhibits by artists like Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa, Dawit L. Petros, Naeem Mohaiemen and Rashid Johnson, film screenings, artist talks, and other programming. Some of the themes include colonization, migrations and modernism, and the exhibits include sculpture and performance that draw on literature, Latin American history, and folklore. The event kicks off on Friday with the opening party and admission is free.

Experience camping at the AGO

If you’re dreaming about those lovely summer months to go camping but you think its far away, don’t lose hope! The Art Gallery of Ontario returns with AGO All Hours on Saturday, where you can cozy up at a campsite in the heart of the museum. Enjoy a day filled with storytelling, pop-up tours, and performances by emerging Toronto artists. AGO All Hours is free for annual pass holders, members and visitors 25 and under.

Giving back to the kangaroo continent

The Australia Day event that is held at Hemingway’s in Yorkville will now be dedicated to wildfire relief in that country. All proceeds from the Australian Bushfire Relief Fundraiser will be redirected to Red Cross Australian Bushfire Relief Fund and Wildlife Victoria. The event includes a silent auction, some good food with live music and raffle draws. This is a family-friendly event and kicks off on at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s the Year of the Rat

The first day of the Lunar New Year falls on Saturday. To kick start the 15-day party, Toronto Chinatown BIA will lead the celebrations with an opening ceremony in Dragon City Mall, followed by a lantern exhibition, and a series of interactive games and performances to showcase the rich heritage of Asian traditions during lunar new year. It will be a sight of pure joy, lanterns will come to life in different shapes and colours illuminating the Dragon City Mall at the core of Chinatown.

Let’s set sail! Ay ay, captain!

The 60th Toronto Boat Show is the place to be if you’re yearning for summer. The event, which is being held at the Enercare Centre until Sunday, features the world’s largest indoor lake where beginners and experienced boaters can experience free boat rides. The Discover Boating Centre provides workshops and seminars with all the nuances if you’re new to this skill. The lake also features a Winter Wake Fest Show, packed with pro wakeboard/wakeskate riders and paddle board races.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closure

You can’t call it a weekend without a subway closure. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on Saturday and Sunday for regular track maintenance. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will operate. All stations will remain open for the sale of fares and connection to surface routes.