Jackson Hole parcel added to Grand Teton National Park

JACKSON, Wyo. — A small piece of land in western Wyoming has become part of Grand Teton National Park.

The National Park Service acquired the 35-acre (14-hectare) parcel in the southern part of the park earlier this month.

The Conservation Fund took part in acquiring the land from a private owner with help from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The fund uses earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to purchase areas for conservation and recreation.

The Associated Press

