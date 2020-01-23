Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Charges to be laid in death of Calgary infant found 2 years ago on Christmas Eve
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 23, 2020 5:46 pm EST
CALGARY — Police in Calgary say charges are pending in the death of an infant found inside a dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017.
A resident of the community alerted police after finding the body of a newborn baby just before midnight.
Autopsy results indicated that the girl had been breathing on her own at some point after she was born.
Police released a composite sketch of the child and a high-tech image of both mother and baby created by DNA phenotyping — a process that can predict physical appearance and ancestry.
Police say investigators received more than 70 tips and DNA confirmation eventually led to charges.
A woman, whose name has not been released, is facing charges of indignity to a dead body and failure to provide the necessaries of life.
“This is a case that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of not only investigators but the larger community” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release Thursday.
“While particulars surrounding motive and intent will unfold as part of the court process, we hope this provides some level of closure for all involved.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020
The Canadian Press
