1 injured, 1 arrested in possible case of road rage in Brampton

One person has been arrested after a possible case of road rage in Brampton sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Airport and Coventry roads, just south of Queen Street, just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, an altercation broke out between two drivers.

The altercation escalated and one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was then struck by the other vehicle.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The injured man was rushed to a trauma unit in serious condition.

Police said the suspect and the vehicle were found a short distance away and the man was placed in police custody. He is expected to face charges, although police would not get into specifics on what those charges will be.

“Since we are treating this as a road rage incident, we are encouraging the community – do not engage in a road rage incident. If you are being instigated into a road rage incident, ignore them, drive to a police station, gather as much information about the vehicle and driver as you can (to) provide to officers so we can investigate later,” Const. Sarah Patten explained.

All southbound lanes of Airport Road are closed between Queen and Clark Boulevard.