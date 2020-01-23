Barriers exist for women to get into Conservative race: Marilyn Gladu

OTTAWA — The only woman seeking to run for leader of the Conservative party so far says the rules themselves could be keeping other women out of the race.

Marilyn Gladu, an Ontario MP, says she knows the intent was to narrow the field of candidates to make for a serious list of contenders.

But she says fundraising and networking are often major barriers to getting women into politics.

The rules demand both, and fast: $300,000 in fees and 3,000 signatures must be submitted in just over two months.

Gladu is among at least four MPs intending to run for leadership.

Current party leader Andrew Scheer will need to figure out how to manage the contenders in his caucus as he gathers the team in Ottawa Friday and Saturday to get ready for MPs to return to the House of Commons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.

