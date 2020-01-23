Former TTC CEO Andy Byford quits New York City transit

It looks like the former CEO of the TTC has had enough of the Big Apple — Andy Byford has quit as the head of New York City Transit.

He was hired two years ago to turn things around for the city’s subways which were beset by delays and breakdowns.

Byford moved over to New York after running the Toronto Transit Commission and also worked in London and Sydney. He is credited with making significant improvements to New York’s subway system.

However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who largely controls the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the agency that includes the subways that Byford oversaw, famously did not see eye to eye on the future of the system.

Byford initially submitted his resignation in October and was reportedly convinced to rescind it, but this time it’s for good.

In a statement, Byford said, “I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years and I believe New York City Transit is well-placed to continue its forward progress.”

Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of the MTA, said Byford “was instrumental in moving the system forward.”

There was no immediate comment from Cuomo on the resignation.

Reaction has been pouring in online from New York City residents bemoaning the loss of who they affectionately came to know as Train Daddy.

Even New York Mayor Bill De Blasio expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

“This is a real loss for New York City’s subway and bus riders. The MTA needs people like Andy Byford — now more than ever,” he said.

In Toronto, the city’s chief communications officer Brad Ross put out a cryptic tweet that had Torontonians hoping Byford was on his way back to the six.

“As Andy is often fond of saying ‘watch this space,'” the tweet read.

CityNews reached out to Ross who says it was simply one of Byford’s favourite expressions and “everyone is anxious to see what happens next.”