Alaska Legislature to consider veto overrides
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 23, 2020 9:42 pm EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Legislature plans to meet Friday to consider overriding some of the vetoes made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, though the House speaker said it remains to be seen if the votes are there.
At least 45 votes among the 60-person Legislature are needed for an override. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon said Thursday the items expected to be considered are vetoes of funds for school bond debt reimbursement and $5 million for the state ferry system.
“We never know whether we’re going to get to the 45-vote threshold until we actually vote,” he said. There is “significant support,” though, he said, otherwise a joint session would not be called. But whether 45 votes can be reached remains to be seen, he said.
House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, whose caucus has 16 members, said if he had to guess, he’d say there weren’t sufficient votes for an override.
The vetoes were announced by Dunleavy last summer, after lawmakers had adjourned.
The Associated Press
