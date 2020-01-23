Loading articles...

Alaska board approves businesses for onsite marijuana use

JUNEAU, Alaska — The board that regulates legal marijuana in Alaska on Wednesday approved the first businesses that will be allowed to offer onsite use of cannabis products in the state.

On votes of 3-2, the Marijuana Control Board approved applications by GoodSinse LLC in Fairbanks and Cannabis Corner in Ketchikan.

Daniel Peters with GoodSinse called the approval a dream come true. His was the first of the two applications to be approved.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

