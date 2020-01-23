Loading articles...

7-year-old seriously injured in Hamilton shooting

Last Updated Jan 23, 2020 at 8:40 pm EST

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A 7-year-old has been transported to hospital in Hamilton after being shot.

Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting in the east end of the city around 8 p.m.

Few other details are available including what may have led up to the shooting.

Paramedics transported the child to hospital with “serious, life-threatening” injuries.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Beautiful night on the major routes.. we WERE going to report an issue on the EB 401 - but it cleared before we finished the tweet!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:08 PM
Rain incoming Friday evening for the GTA. Higher elevations have the risk of freezing rain -- Special Weather State…
Latest Weather
Read more