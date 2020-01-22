Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Worker falls into vat of acid, dies; officials investigate
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 22, 2020 9:39 am EST
DAYTON, Ohio — A worker fell into a chemical vat at a business in Ohio and died, authorities said.
The 60-year-old man from Union fell into the vat at Techmetals Inc. on Tuesday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.
The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton fire officials said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metal plating and coating for different industries.
The man had worked for the company for several years, said Dayton Fire Chief Mike Fasnacht.
The coroner’s office and Dayton police were investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no immediate comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.
