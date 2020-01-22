Loading articles...

Woman critically injured in North York stabbing

Last Updated Jan 22, 2020 at 10:47 pm EST

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing near York University.

Police say they were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive around 10:15 p.m.

A female victim was located and transported to a trauma centre by paramedics, who said her condition was considered life-threatening.

Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing the area armed with a knife. He’s described as Asian, five-foot-11 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, pants and a hoodie with a backpack.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:01 PM
Keeping a close eye on the weekend. Rain changing to wet snow will likely impact travel. Also a risk of freezing rain over higher elevations
Latest Weather
Read more