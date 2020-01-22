Woman critically injured in North York stabbing

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing near York University.

Police say they were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive around 10:15 p.m.

A female victim was located and transported to a trauma centre by paramedics, who said her condition was considered life-threatening.

Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing the area armed with a knife. He’s described as Asian, five-foot-11 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, pants and a hoodie with a backpack.