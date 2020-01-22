Loading articles...

How fast fashion became a vicious and wasteful cycle

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a shopping district is decorated for the holidays in Santa Clarita, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for December. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

In today’s Big Story podcast, in order to feed the demand for new trends every season, and keep costs down to inspire continuous sales, the fashion industry needs volume. Which means it always requires new product. And if there’s new product, then there’s old product.

And what do you think happens with old product? With perfectly good but unsold pieces of clothing that need to come off store shelves to make way for the new season? Nothing good. And we’re only just starting to realize the costs that go beyond our wallet.

GUEST: Meghan Collie, National Reporter, Global News

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Sunshine and milder today. Clouds dominate Thursday and Friday then some ❄️Saturday. More #toronto GTA weather at
Latest Weather
Read more