How fast fashion became a vicious and wasteful cycle

In today’s Big Story podcast, in order to feed the demand for new trends every season, and keep costs down to inspire continuous sales, the fashion industry needs volume. Which means it always requires new product. And if there’s new product, then there’s old product.

And what do you think happens with old product? With perfectly good but unsold pieces of clothing that need to come off store shelves to make way for the new season? Nothing good. And we’re only just starting to realize the costs that go beyond our wallet.

GUEST: Meghan Collie, National Reporter, Global News

