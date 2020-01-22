Loading articles...

Man drives SUV into streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay

Last Updated Jan 22, 2020 at 6:18 am EST

A man drove his SUV into the streetcar tunnel at Queens Quay at York Street and continued along to Union Station, where the vehicle got stuck on a concrete block on Jan. 22, 2020. TWITTER/@TTCStuart

An elderly man drove his vehicle into the streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay near York Street and made it all the way to Union Station before getting stuck on a concrete platform.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It appears the the driver followed a streetcar into the tunnel, driving past all the safeguards that are in place.

The SUV was removed from the tunnel by heavy equipment.

The driver wasn’t injured but was taken to hospital for a medical concern.

Service resumed on the route just before 6 a.m.

An SUV is pulled out of the streetcar tunnel at Queens Quay after it got stuck at Union Station on Jan. 22, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
|
