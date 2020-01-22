Man drives SUV into streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay

An elderly man drove his vehicle into the streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay near York Street and made it all the way to Union Station before getting stuck on a concrete platform.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It appears the the driver followed a streetcar into the tunnel, driving past all the safeguards that are in place.

The SUV was removed from the tunnel by heavy equipment.

The driver wasn’t injured but was taken to hospital for a medical concern.

Service resumed on the route just before 6 a.m.

Damage to the SUV includes broken back window, dents & flat tires. Most damage likely caused by the process to tow the vehicle out of the tunnel pic.twitter.com/60zFy21MaJ — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) January 22, 2020