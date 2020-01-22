Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TTC train stuck at Keele station, no subway service from Ossington to Jane
by News Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2020 6:53 am EST
Last Updated Jan 22, 2020 at 8:12 am EST
An aerial view of TTC riders at Ossington Station waiting to board a shuttle bus on Jan. 22, 2020. CITYNEWS
A TTC train partially derailed at Keele Station on Wednesday morning, shutting down Line 2 from Jane to Ossington stations.
Service was disrupted just after 6 a.m.
The TTC said the train got stuck in the bridge over Keele Street near Keele Station.
“Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a tweet.
“Currently assessing cause and rerailing plan but this will be a few hours to resolve.”
Around 100 shuttle buses have been ordered.
There has been no word on when full service will resume.
