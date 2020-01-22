Loading articles...

TTC train stuck at Keele station, no subway service from Ossington to Jane

Last Updated Jan 22, 2020 at 8:12 am EST

An aerial view of TTC riders at Ossington Station waiting to board a shuttle bus on Jan. 22, 2020. CITYNEWS

A TTC train partially derailed at Keele Station on Wednesday morning, shutting down Line 2 from Jane to Ossington stations.

Service was disrupted just after 6 a.m.

The TTC said the train got stuck in the bridge over Keele Street near Keele Station.

“Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a tweet.

“Currently assessing cause and rerailing plan but this will be a few hours to resolve.”

Around 100 shuttle buses have been ordered.

There has been no word on when full service will resume.

