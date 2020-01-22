The Latest: US Treasury chief: "No deadline" for China talks

DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S. Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin downplayed talk that trade discussions with China will be wrapped up by this November’s U.S. presidential election. Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, Mnuchin said there is “no deadline” to the so-called Phase 2 discussions. Last week, the U.S. and China signed off a Phase 1 agreement, which eases some sanctions on China while Beijing has agreed to step up its purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods. However, many issues remain unresolved and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump over the past couple of years remain in place.

