The Latest: US Treasury chief: "No deadline" for China talks

US President Donald Trump, right, attends a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Trump's two-day stay in Davos is a test of his ability to balance anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S. Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin downplayed talk that trade discussions with China will be wrapped up by this November’s U.S. presidential election. Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, Mnuchin said there is “no deadline” to the so-called Phase 2 discussions. Last week, the U.S. and China signed off a Phase 1 agreement, which eases some sanctions on China while Beijing has agreed to step up its purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods. However, many issues remain unresolved and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump over the past couple of years remain in place.

