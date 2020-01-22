Rona Ambrose not running for Tory leadership

Rona Ambrose will not run for leadership of the federal Conservative party.

She made the announcement in a post on social media today, saying she wants to stay focused on making a difference through the private sector.

Ambrose had been facing heavy pressure to make a bid for the job and says she was humbled to be considered.

She says she knows the party will choose a strong and compassionate person to lead and she’ll be there to support them.

Ambrose served as interim leader of the party after the Conservatives were voted out in 2015, and was replaced by Andrew Scheer.

But he stepped down in mid-December, kicking off the current race.



More coming