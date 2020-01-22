Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rembrandt portrait of son coming to Connecticut
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 22, 2020 3:32 pm EST
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Rembrandt portrait that hasn’t been exhibited in the U.S. in more than half a century is coming to a Connecticut museum.
“Titus in a Monk’s Habit” will be on exhibit at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford from Feb. 1 to April 30, the museum said in a statement.
The portrait is the Dutch artist’s teenage son in 1660. It will come to the museum on loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.
Rembrandt van Rijn created the artwork “at a crucial moment in his late career when he was revamping his business as a painter and recovering from bankruptcy,” the museum said.
“It opens questions about the artist’s career, his use of traditional subjects and the bold technique that has won him enduring fame,” Oliver Tostmann, curator of European art, said in a statement. “With his son in the role of a poor monk, it is a heart-wrenching interpretation of the human condition and an echo of the family’s humbled economic state.”
The Associated Press
