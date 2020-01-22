Police say 9-1-1 call from concerned citizen led to impaired driving, gun charges

York regional police are crediting a concerned citizen’s 9-1-1 call with helping them get a handgun off the streets.

In a release, police said a citizen called 9-1-1 on Jan. 11, just after 1:30 a.m., to report a suspected impaired driver at a coffee shop parking lot at 9151 Keele Street in Vaughan.

Police say the vehicle was running when officers arrived, and a man was sitting in the driver’s seat. When police approached the man to speak to him, they allege his breath smelled of alcohol and open beer cans were spotted inside the vehicle.

The driver was given a roadside breath test, which police say he failed, and was then placed under arrest.

During a search of his vehicle, police say they found a loaded handgun (pictured below) and a box of ammunition on the floor of the passenger side.

A 54-year-old Richmond Hill man is now facing a number of charges including impaired operation, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.