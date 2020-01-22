Loading articles...

NewsAlert: First case of the coronavirus confirmed in Hong Kong

BEIJING — Chinese health authorities announces the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong.

More to come.

 

The Associated Press

