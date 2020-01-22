Japan has second straight year of red ink on trade last year

TOKYO — Japan has had the second straight year of red ink in trade for last year, hurt by a slowdown of demand in China, according to government data released Thursday.

China’s trade tensions with the U.S. has hurt Japan’s trade, with Japan’s exports for 2019 falling 5.6% from the previous year, while imports fell 5.0%.

Japan had a trade surplus of 6.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) with the U.S. last year, as exports fell 1.4% from 2018, and imports fell 4.4%.

President Donald Trump has thrown out past trade deals, including that with China, that he said added to the U.S. trade deficit and cost the country manufacturing jobs.

The Associated Press