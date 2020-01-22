Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 22, 2020 9:28 am EST
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
MONTREAL — Air Canada has removed the Boeing 737 Max from its operating schedule until June 30 following the manufacturer’s latest guidance about regulatory approval for the plane to fly again.
It says the decision is based on operational considerations and is meant to provide customers with certainty around planning and booking travel.
Air Canada has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which it and other global carriers grounded last March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft.
Boeing advised customers and suppliers Tuesday that it estimates that the plane will remain grounded until mid-year.
Air Canada had earlier opted to push back the return of the aircraft until March 31.
WestJet announced Tuesday that it will remove the plane from its schedule until June 24.
Companies in this story (TSX:AC)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
The Canadian Press
