Loading articles...

Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June

Last Updated Jan 22, 2020 at 9:40 am EST

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on March 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada has removed the Boeing 737 Max from its operating schedule until June 30 following the manufacturer’s latest guidance about regulatory approval for the plane to fly again.

It says the decision is based on operational considerations and is meant to provide customers with certainty around planning and booking travel.

Air Canada has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which it and other global carriers grounded last March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft.

Boeing advised customers and suppliers Tuesday that it estimates that the plane will remain grounded until mid-year.

Air Canada had earlier opted to push back the return of the aircraft until March 31.

WestJet announced Tuesday that it will remove the plane from its schedule until June 24.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:35 AM
SB 404 approaching 16th, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching Elgin Mills. #SB404…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Sunshine and milder today. Clouds dominate Thursday and Friday then some ❄️Saturday. More #toronto GTA weather at
Latest Weather
Read more