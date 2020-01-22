Loading articles...

Agent says Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77

LONDON — Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died. he was 77 and had been suffering from dementia.

Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humour helped revolutionize British comedy.

The Associated Press

