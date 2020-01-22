Loading articles...

6 charged in opioid trafficking ring, including 2 pharmacists

Last Updated Jan 22, 2020 at 2:15 pm EST

Opioid pills are displayed after York Regional police seized over $500,000 worth of pills in an opioid trafficking investigation. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

York Regional police say six people, two of them pharmacists, have been charged in connection with opioid trafficking.

Investigators have seized more than $500,000 in opioid drugs, more than $220,000 in cash and one firearm during the course of the investigation.

York police says officers from the Intelligence Bureau began an investigation late last year into a group of suspects believed to be involved in trafficking opiate pills. In December they executed a search warrant and made several arrests in Toronto.

As the investigation continued, two pharmacists were also charged.

Walter Jovel, 27, John Gerges, 35, Sandra Youssef, 30 all from Toronto and Sahir Shemun, 39, Blarsn Zaro, 31 and Firas Georges, 36, all from Vaughan are facing a total of 16 charges between them.

The charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a forged document with intent. Georges is also facing additional firearms charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact York Regional police.

 

