4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield

CORONA, Calif. — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield, authorities said.

The plane went down at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) east of Los Angeles, Corona police said in a social media post.

Firefighters found the plane burning in brush on the east side of the airport , not far from one end of the runway.

Four fatalities were confirmed, the Corona Fire Department said in Twitter post.

The airport was closed to flights after the crash.

The airport is strictly for recreational aviation and has several hundred general aviation aircraft based there, according to its website.

The Associated Press

