1 suspect killed, 1 wounded in Florida police shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida police officers opened fire on three armed robbery suspects in a late-night confrontation, killing one and wounding another, authorities said early Wednesday.

Officers had set up an undercover operation after someone attempted to buy a mobile phone through a social media app and then reported being robbed at gunpoint, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said during a news conference.

Three male suspects were eventually located, and officers attempted to arrest them Tuesday night.

“A firearm was produced by those three suspects,” Waters said. “Officers gave loud verbal commands for them to drop the gun. They refused to drop that gun.”

Three officers fired their service weapons several times, striking two of the suspects late Tuesday. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The third suspect was arrested.

Officials didn’t immediately disclose the races of the officers.

Authorities said the three suspects, all African Americans, ranged in age from the late teens to early 20s. Their names were not released.

The Associated Press

