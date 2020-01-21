York U pulls instructor from course after TTC sex assault allegations

York University says one of its part-time instructors has been temporarily removed from his position at the school while Toronto police look into allegations that he sexually assaulted a female on the subway.

“We are aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving a part-time instructor at the University,” York University said in a statement. “York is taking steps to investigate the matter and continues to liaise with Toronto Police Service.

“In the interim, the University has made arrangements for the course to continue as scheduled with another instructor and this has been communicated to registered students. We take this report very seriously but cannot comment further on personnel related matters.”

A social media post claimed a man sat beside a female who appeared to be between the ages of 16-18, and placed his jacket and backpack on his lap.

The man then allegedly brushed his hand along the side of the person’s breast.

Toronto police say they became aware of the allegations on Friday through social media, but say no alleged victim has come forward.

An investigation is ongoing.