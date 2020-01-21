Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Winter storm lashing Spain leaves 4 dead, power cuts
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 21, 2020 5:52 am EST
MADRID — A winter storm lashed much of Spain for a third day Tuesday, leaving 200,000 people without electricity, schools closed and roads blocked by snow as it killed four people.
Massive waves and gale-force winds smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants.
Much of the northeastern province of Gerona was without electricity Tuesday because of a fault in the power connection with France, emergency services said on their Twitter account.
Many schools remained closed in the northeastern region of Catalonia as well as the Valencia region further south and the inland region of Aragon, Spanish media said.
Traffic authorities said dozens of roads remained impassable because of the snow, including the A7 highway between the northeastern town of Figueres and the French border.
The storm, which whipped up Sunday, has so far claimed lives of three men and one woman.
