Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Joker

2. Terminator: Dark Fate

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

5. Parasite

6. Gemini Man

7. Freaks

8. Hustlers

9. Ad Astra

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Freaks

2. The Lighthouse (2019)

3. The Farewell

4. Code 8

5. Midsommar

6. General Magic

7. Call Me By Your Name

8. Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

9. Them That Follow

10. FAT: A Documentary

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 ramp to WB 407 remains closed. SB Bayview ramp to WB 407 has reopened. #WB407
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:28 AM
Not as cold for us today as it was yesterday. Heads up for some very light lake effect flurries in the GTA this Tue…
Latest Weather
Read more