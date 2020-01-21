Thai courts acquits opposition party of sedition charge

BANGKOK — Thailand’s constitutional Court acquitted the country’s third-biggest political party of seeking the overthrow of the country’s constitutional monarchy.

The court ruled Tuesday that the Future Forward Party showed no intention of committing the offence, and that the complaint had not been filed according to the correct legal procedure.

The party still faces the threat of dissolution under another pending charge of breaking election laws by taking a large loan from its leader. The party was founded in 2018 during military rule, and takes progressive positions that are anathema to Thailand’s royalist ruling elite.

The Associated Press