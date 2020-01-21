Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thai courts acquits opposition party of sedition charge
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 21, 2020 12:36 am EST
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, center, leader of the anti-military Future Forward Party is surrounded by his supporters on his arrival at Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, acquitted the country's third-biggest political party of seeking the overthrow of the country's constitutional monarchy. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)
BANGKOK — Thailand’s constitutional Court acquitted the country’s third-biggest political party of seeking the overthrow of the country’s constitutional monarchy.
The court ruled Tuesday that the Future Forward Party showed no intention of committing the offence, and that the complaint had not been filed according to the correct legal procedure.
The party still faces the threat of dissolution under another pending charge of breaking election laws by taking a large loan from its leader. The party was founded in 2018 during military rule, and takes progressive positions that are anathema to Thailand’s royalist ruling elite.