Mississauga man facing more than 30 charges in alleged taxi scam

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 6:04 am EST

Jerron Acosta, 22, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2020, charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 in alleged taxi scam. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A 22-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested and charged in connection with a taxi scam.

Multiple incidents were reported to police alleging a taxi driver had switched out customers’ debit cards with a similar card from the same bank.

The original cards were then allegedly used for fraudulent transactions until the account was emptied or blocked by the card’s real owner or the bank.

On Jan. 4, Jerron Acosta was arrested.

Acosta has been charged with 31 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of drug possession.

At the time of his arrest, police say Acosta was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla taxi with licence plate CKMB 471 and a City of Toronto Taxi Plate #1484.

Police believe there may be other people involved in the scam, as well as other victims.

They are asking anyone with information on the case, or anyone who believes they may have been victims of a taxi scam, to call police.

Last year, five adults and one youth faced collectively more than 250 identity theft fraud charges in connection with an ongoing taxi fare scam investigation.

