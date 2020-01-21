Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 0.6 per cent in November
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 21, 2020 8:46 am EST
A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa on Monday, March 5, 2018. Canadian manufacturing sales fell more than expected in November as sales in the primary metal, chemical and food industries moved more lower, offset in part by gains in the transportation and fabricated metal industries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturing sales fell more than expected in November as sales in the primary metal, chemical and food industries moved lower, offset in part by gains in the transportation and fabricated metal industries.
Statistics Canada says the value of manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent to $57.0 billion in November, its third consecutive monthly decrease.
Economists had expected a drop of 0.2 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries, representing 55.0 per cent of total manufacturing sales.
Non-durable goods fell 1.3 per cent to $27.0 billion, while sales of durable goods were unchanged.
Canadian manufacturing sales volume fell 0.8 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.