Loading articles...

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 0.6 per cent in November

A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa on Monday, March 5, 2018. Canadian manufacturing sales fell more than expected in November as sales in the primary metal, chemical and food industries moved more lower, offset in part by gains in the transportation and fabricated metal industries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturing sales fell more than expected in November as sales in the primary metal, chemical and food industries moved lower, offset in part by gains in the transportation and fabricated metal industries.

Statistics Canada says the value of manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent to $57.0 billion in November, its third consecutive monthly decrease.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.2 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries, representing 55.0 per cent of total manufacturing sales.

Non-durable goods fell 1.3 per cent to $27.0 billion, while sales of durable goods were unchanged.

Canadian manufacturing sales volume fell 0.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:05 AM
SB 404 south of 16th the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:28 AM
Not as cold for us today as it was yesterday. Heads up for some very light lake effect flurries in the GTA this Tue…
Latest Weather
Read more