Young man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A young man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough, steps from a police station.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to Lawrence Avenue and Manse Road.

The young man was found with a serious stab wound to his abdomen area.

Officers were on scene immediately as 43 Division was just around the corner from the incident.

Paramedics say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located shortly after the incident and has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.