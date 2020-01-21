Loading articles...

Young man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 9:32 pm EST

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A young man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough, steps from a police station.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to Lawrence Avenue and Manse Road.

The young man was found with a serious stab wound to his abdomen area.

Officers were on scene immediately as 43 Division was just around the corner from the incident.

Paramedics say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located shortly after the incident and has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 404 approaching the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:53 PM
This upcoming Sat/Sun will be the 5th consecutive weekend with either rain or snow. Still too early to nail down ti…
Latest Weather
Read more