Teen charged in Scarborough shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Scarborough.

Police responded to a call for the sound of multiple gunshots in the Markham and Ellesmere roads area near Woburn Collegiate Institute shortly after class let out at 3 p.m. Monday.

A teenager was located with gunshot wounds in the area. He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Safiullah Khosrawi of Toronto. He was a student at Woburn Collegiate Institute.

The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, is also a 15-year-old student at Woburn. He is known to police and has been charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Andy Singh said it’s too early in the investigation to say if Khosrawi was the intended target in the shooting, but said, “nothing in the victim’s background of who he is indicates as to why this occurred to him. However, we have a lot more evidence to go through.”

He said they have also spoken with the Khosrawi’s family and they described him as a “quiet, nice young man who attended school on a regular basis” and added they are completely distraught and shocked at the loss of their son.

Police believe there are multiple witnesses who have yet to come forward as the shooting happened in broad daylight amid lots of pedestrian traffic.

Singh also urged anyone who has cellphone or dash cam footage to release it to police, either on their website or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.