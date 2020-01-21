Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Public health restructuring should be negotiated, not forced: Report
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 21, 2020 12:25 pm EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday November 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Public health officials in Peterborough say any government plans to restructure the province’s health units should be negotiated and not forced.
The recommendation is one of a series made in a discussion paper released today by the city’s board of health at a rural municipalities conference in Toronto.
They say the forced amalgamation of health unions could damage the delivery of services and the way the boards of health are locally governed.
The group is not opposed to merging with other units to create larger entities, which they say could improve access to some services.
The report comes as Premier Doug Ford’s government consults on its plan to reduce the number of public health units from 35 to 10, a move announced in the 2019 budget.
Last fall, Health Minister Christine Elliott appointed a special adviser to lead consultations on the restructuring plan.
