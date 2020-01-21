Loading articles...

Public health restructuring should be negotiated, not forced: Report

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday November 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Public health officials in Peterborough say any government plans to restructure the province’s health units should be negotiated and not forced.

The recommendation is one of a series made in a discussion paper released today by the city’s board of health at a rural municipalities conference in Toronto.

They say the forced amalgamation of health unions could damage the delivery of services and the way the boards of health are locally governed.

The group is not opposed to merging with other units to create larger entities, which they say could improve access to some services.

The report comes as Premier Doug Ford’s government consults on its plan to reduce the number of public health units from 35 to 10, a move announced in the 2019 budget.

Last fall, Health Minister Christine Elliott appointed a special adviser to lead consultations on the restructuring plan.

