Police look for owner of ice-covered boat found on B.C.'s Okanagan Lake

WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — A photo of a sail boat covered in icicles has been released by police in West Kelowna, B.C., in the hope of finding its owner.

The RCMP say the sailboat was found leaning against a retaining wall on the shore of Okanagan Lake.

The Mounties say in a news release they’ve been unable to locate any lost or stolen property reports related to the icy white sailboat.

The vessel is coated with a thick layer of ice, with long icicles adorning the bow and a flaring skirt of ice around the bottom.

The boat’s sail is down and wrapped in a yellow sail cover for storage.

To claim the vessel, police say the owner will have to provide proof of ownership and information about how the boat landed where it did.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.

