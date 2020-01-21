Loading articles...

Man injured in early-morning Brampton shooting

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 6:45 am EST

Police on Nuttall Street, near Williams Parkway and North Park Drive, after an early-morning shooting sent one person to hospital, Jan. 21, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 26-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an early-morning shooting in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Williams Parkway and North Park Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect description has been released.

