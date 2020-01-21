OSC chair and chief executive Maureen Jensen to step down April 15

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission says Maureen Jensen will resign as chair and chief executive of the provincial regulator, effective April 15.

The first woman to be named chair and CEO of the commission, Jensen was appointed in 2016 and reappointed to a three-year extension in 2017.

Jensen joined the OSC as its executive director in 2011.

Before joining the provincial securities regulator, she had been senior vice-president of surveillance and compliance at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

Jensen had also been the CEO of Market Regulation Services Inc. and a director of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In a statement, Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips said current OSC vice-chair Grant Vingoe will succeed Jensen as acting chair until a permanent candidate is found.

“I would like to thank Maureen Jensen for her work as Chair and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission,” said Phillips. “Ms. Jensen’s commitment to public service and contributions to the OSC have successfully positioned Ontario to continue to grow as one of the world’s leading capital markets.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 21, 2020.

