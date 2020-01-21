Loading articles...

Strikes closes all Catholic schools, some public elementary and high schools

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 5:35 am EST

Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation walk the picket line outside of Northern Secondary School in Toronto on Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Catholic schools across Ontario will be closed on Tuesday, as will public high schools and elementary schools in several boards.

The union representing Catholic teachers is holding a one-day strike, while the other two unions are engaged in rotating strikes.

All three unions, as well as the one representing teachers in the French system, say they are frustrated with a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The unions say class size increases and the introduction of mandatory e-learning courses are among the sticking points, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the main barrier.

Boards targeted Tuesday by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation include the Toronto District School Board, Rainy River District School Board, Simcoe County District School Board, Near North District School Board, Grand Erie District School Board, Trillium Lakelands District School Board and Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is also striking at the Grand Erie and Trillium Lakelands boards, as well as the Renfrew County District School Board and the Superior-Greenstone District School Board.

