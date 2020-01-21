Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,572.28, down 25.11 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up seven cents, or 5.74 per cent, to $1.29 on 25.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 15 cents, or 5.45 per cent, to $2.60 on 8.45 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Unchanged at $5.19 on 8.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down 27 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $106.79 on 7.45 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 74 cents, or 2.67 per cent, to $26.97 on 6.2 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 5.87 per cent, to $5.13 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down $2.31 or 4.5 per cent to $48.84. Shares of four North American airlines that fly to China, including Air Canada, fell on Tuesday as fear grew about a virus that authorities say has killed six people and sickened 300 more. Investors seemed to worry that the virus could spread beyond Asia, like the SARS outbreak that started in 2002. Chinese authorities also confirmed that the virus can spread from one person to another, not just from animals to humans. In afternoon trading, United Airlines’ parent fell three per cent, Delta lost more than two per cent, and American Airlines was off less than one per cent.

Bombardier Inc. — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he’s watching the financial situation at Bombardier Inc. “very closely” but wouldn’t indicate if the government will once again come to the company’s rescue. Legault told reporters that he could not “say more” about the possibility of additional financial assistance for the aircraft and train manufacturer. Questions about Bombardier’s future were raised last week after the company warned about its financial results, cast doubt about its continued participation in the A220 commercial aircraft and announced it was reviewing options to reduce its heavy debt.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Down $1.84 or 4.9 per cent to $35.46. Shares of Spin Master Corp. fell Tuesday after it said sales were going to be worse than expected because of problems with its distribution system, a softer U.S. market, and fallout from trade disputes. The Toronto-based toy giant says results for its fourth quarter and 2019 as a whole would likely show a one per cent drop in gross product sales, compared with its guidance in November of growth in the low single digits. The company’s mistake was to try to consolidate its four distribution centres into a single warehouse in the third quarter, just as its busiest season was ramping up, Harary said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press