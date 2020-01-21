Loading articles...

1 person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 1:58 pm EST

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area shortly before 1 p.m.

Paramedics say they took a male patient with a gunshot wound to a trauma centre. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

There is heavy police presence in the area. No other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been made available.

 

