1 person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area shortly before 1 p.m.

Paramedics say they took a male patient with a gunshot wound to a trauma centre. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

There is heavy police presence in the area. No other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been made available.