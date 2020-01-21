Loading articles...

Manitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks to reporters in Brandon, Man., Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020. Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as a much better alternative than the current federal one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

BRANDON, Man. — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as a much better alternative than the current federal one.

Pallister told an agricultural exposition that he would exempt grain-drying costs from a provincial carbon tax, unlike the federal tax.

Farmers in much of the West have faced steep bills as they use natural gas and propane to dry their grain after a soggy harvest.

Keystone Agricultural Producers, the province’s largest farm group, says corn producers alone are paying about $1.7 million in carbon tax this year and they face competition from United States producers, who do not pay the tax.

The group’s president, Bill Campbell, says Pallister’s promise is a step in the right direction.

Pallister has rejected federal demands for a carbon tax, but is now raising the possibility of hammering out a deal with Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 ramp to WB 407 remains closed. SB Bayview ramp to WB 407 has reopened. #WB407
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:28 AM
Not as cold for us today as it was yesterday. Heads up for some very light lake effect flurries in the GTA this Tue…
Latest Weather
Read more