Judge halts enforcement of decision in Alaska recall case

JUNEAU, Alaska — A state court judge has halted, pending a decision by the Alaska Supreme Court, a decision that would have allowed supporters of an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to begin a new signature-gathering phase.

Earlier this month, Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth in Anchorage said petitions should be issued by Feb. 10, unless that date is stayed by the Alaska Supreme Court. At that time, he said he “does not intend on granting a stay of that process.”

In a short order Tuesday, following written arguments by a group opposing the recall, Aarseth did not go into detail for his reasoning in granting a stay. The decision stays the matter pending resolution by the high court.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

