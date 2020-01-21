Loading articles...

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest will not seek federal Conservative leadership

Jean Charest answers questions from the media during an availability at the Canadian Aerospace Summit in Ottawa on Wednesday November 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest has announced that he will not seek the federal Conservative leadership.

In an interview with Radio-Canada Tuesday, Charest says the rules of the leadership race and the tight timeline before the June 27 convention make it hard for a candidate from outside the party like him.

He says the party has changed a lot since he left it in 1998 to enter provincial politics as Liberal leader.

He also cites his happy family life and busy career as a lawyer and strategic adviser as reasons not to jump back into politics.

Charest had been testing the waters for a leadership attempt since current Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced his intention to resign.

His hopes were not helped by the release last week of police warrants that revived allegations of illegal fund-raising in the Quebec Liberal party during Charest’s tenure as leader.

