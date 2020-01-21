Loading articles...

Ice flying off truck hits GO bus carrying passengers, no injuries

Last Updated Jan 21, 2020 at 2:03 pm EST

The view inside the GO bus that was hit by flying ice on Jan 21, 2020. Credit: Metrolinx

Metrolinx says a GO bus was damaged after being hit by ice flying off a transport truck on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning.

The bus was carrying passengers and was travelling on the 401 near Meadowvale Road around 9:30 a.m. when a thick chunk of ice flew off a transport truck and hit the windshield.

The flying ice instantly shattered the tempered glass windshield of the double-decker GO bus, making it nearly impossible to see through.

The bus driver was able to pull over safely.

A Metrolinx spokesperson says the fact the driver was able to keep control of the bus on the 401 is a sign of his skills.

According to provincial police, this is the time of year police report seeing an increase in these types of incidents especially with the recent thaw and freeze.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says most of the powdery snow from a few days ago has now turned into heavy sheets of ice and in some cases the sheet of ice has gone right through the windshield.

No injuries were reported.

