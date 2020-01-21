Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire at sawmill in Siberian village kills 11
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 21, 2020 2:52 am EST
MOSCOW — A fire at a sawmill in a village in Russia’s Siberia killed 11 people and injured two more on Tuesday morning, emergency officials said. One person remains unaccounted-for.
Ten victims were identified as Uzbek nationals and one as a Tajik.
The fire broke out in a single-story wooden building rented by an unnamed Chinese company and used as a dormitory for the sawmill workers, local authorities said. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours.
A total of 14 people — Uzbek, Tajik and Chinese nationals — lived in the building. Two workers were able to get out but sustained injuries. The fate of the final occupant is unknown.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. Russian police have opened a criminal probe.
Uzbek officials said they were working on identifying the bodies and transporting them back to Uzbekistan.
Earlier this month a fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb killed eight migrant workers from Vietnam.
The Associated Press
