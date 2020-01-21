Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run involving tractor-trailer near Dufferin and Steeles

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Allness Street and Supertest Road just after 7 a.m.

The woman suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the tractor-trailer did not remain at the scene and that the driver may not have known that the vehicle had hit someone.

The area has been closed off while police investigate.